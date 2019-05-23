Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irma C. Williams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WILLIAMS, IRMA C., of Coral Springs, went to be with the Lord May 16, 2019. Irma was born March 22, 1931, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Manuel and Juana Marie (Sandoval) Galvan. In her early years in South Florida, she had a Children's Day Care because she just loved being with children. She was an avid competitive bowler and she made a mean pound cake, pancakes and of course Mexican Food. She had a special love of chocolate and enjoyed preparing Sunday Brunch for her family. Her son would take her for rides in his convertible Corvette, just so she could feel the wind in her hair. For many years, she worked three jobs to take care of her children. She was always such a "fighter". Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Janet Foster, Manual Williams, Susan (Mike) Schramski, Jorge (Harriet) Foster, James (Leigh) Williams, Kay Bloomquist, Lewis Williams (Stephanie Burns), grand-children, Cole Williams, Devin Williams, William Schramski, Alexandra Foster, J.J. Foster, Kelsey Williams, Carlie Craig, Taylor Craig, Zachary Bloomquist, Lisa (Douglas) Melamed. great-grandchildren, Nicholas & Abigail Melamed and her superb caregiver, Marie Lacayo. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, 5:00 - 7:00 pm at Kraeer Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 1655 University Drive, Coral Springs where a Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:00pm Interment will take place on Thursday, May 23, 2019, 10:45 am at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth.

