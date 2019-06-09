WALTMAN, IRVING, 96, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. Born in Newburgh, NY, Feb 26, 1923 to Sam and Mollie Waltman. A veteran of WWII, Irving, and identical twin Sol, entered the University of Miami on the GI bill and both graduated Cum Laude from undergrad. Irving continued in law school where he graduated first in his class. In addition to the practice of law, Irving and longtime friend and business partner, Al Cohen, established State Southern Reality which managed a string of hotels and land investment interests. Irving also joined his twin Sol, in owning and operating Twin Star Farm, an apple farm in New Paltz, NY. Irving had a loving and generous nature, he was a longtime contributor to local charities, American Cancer, American Heart, Theater Arts League, Children Resources, , and Sylvester Cancer Center. His University of Miami contributions included Golden Canes and the Citizen Board, by which he was just awarded an Emeritus Member trophy. Irving is survived by wife of 51 years, Kay and son Scott. Predeceased by an older sister, Elsie and brother, Sol. A celebration of life will be held on June 29, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Deering Bay Y&CC.
Published in the Miami Herald on June 9, 2019