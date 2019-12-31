Dr. Irwin Joseph Kurtzack, aged 91 died peacefully on December 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife Pauline, of 63 years and his sister Sonya Cohen. He is was born on May 15, 1928 in the Bronx. He graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School ('45), New York University ('49), and he Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine ('55). In addition to his medical practice, Irwin served for many years as the team doctor for the Miami Carol City High School football team - The Chiefs. He enjoyed tennis, golf, gardening, singing and music. In addition to his wife and sister, he is survived by his daughters Carolyn Kurtzack Kolben (Herb) and Marlene Axelrod, grandchildren Katie Kolben Lerro (Jim), Liz Kolben Stamper (Mitch), and Chase, Justin and Ali Axelrod, and great-granddaughter Madison Avery Stamper; nephew Barry Cohen (June) and niece Randi Kass (Elliott). Irwin was a wise and wonderful husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. Graveside service to be held on January 2, 2020, at 1 pm at Mount Nebo Memorial Gardens, 5505 N.W. 3rd Street, Miami, Florida.

