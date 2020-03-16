Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Irwin Matthew Klau. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

KLAU DR. IRWIN MATTHEW Died quietly at home Saturday, March 14, after a heroic battle with MSA. Born July 23, 1944 the cherished son Samuel and Emma Meyers Klau, he was the beloved husband of Sue Shapiro Klau for over 52 years. Loving father of Andrew, Lisbeth Sinclair, and Edward (Aliza). Doting grandfather of Emmaline, Hailey, Sadie, and Beckett. Devoted son-in-law of David and Ethel Shapiro, dear brother-in-law of Ann Zartler, Deborah Shapiro, Daniel (Joy) Shapiro. lrwin was graduated from Midwood HS, Brooklyn, earned a BA at the University of Pennsylvania '66 where he was an officer of Beta Sigma Rho, and an MD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine '70. He trained as a surgeon at Beth Israel Medical Center, NYC, was a Fellow in Cardiovascular Surgery at Baylor College of Medicine with Dr. Michael E. DeBakey, and served proudly as a LCDR in the United States Navy Medical Corps. Dr. Klau, a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, practiced general and peripheral vascular surgery at hospitals in North Miami Beach from 1978-1998. He was a gifted, generous, dedicated physician who cared for his patients diligently. He was deeply respected and admired by his colleagues and by his devoted patients. He was a mensch, with a "shem tov." The family expresses its everlasting gratitude to "Team Klau" (Judy Attz, Gloria Barton, Kadria Bennett, Cyndee Krantz, Scott Steinman, and Sharon Vassell) for the loving and excellent care they provided during his illness. Irwin was an enthusiastic, bold traveler who visited all 7 continents; his fabulous sense of humor, love of storytelling, and generosity of spirit set him apart. Gifts in memory of Irwin Klau may be made to Temple Sinai, www.tsnd.org . He was an active, long-time member of Temple Sinai of North Dade, 18801 NE 22nd Ave., North Miami Beach, where his funeral will take place on Tuesday, March 17 at 1 PM. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700 Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 16, 2020

