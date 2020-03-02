Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Isaac Cohen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COHEN, ISAAC, DR. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 97. Dr. Cohen was born in Havana, Cuba on March 31st, 1922. He was a studious young man, which led him to study Medicine graduating from the University of Havana with a doctor of Medicine degree. He practiced his profession in Cuba and was involved in many business ventures. After the Cuban revolution, he fled with his family to Miami in 1960, where they started a new life. It was difficult, but with steadfast perseverance, he worked hard during the day and studied at night to pass his Medical Boards. Dr. Cohen went on to train in Pathology at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami Beach and practiced at the Miami Heart Institute. He was the founding member of Temple Moses in Miami Beach, where he served as a President and a member of the Board of Directors. Dr. Cohen, worked tirelessly for this Temple as well as many other charitable organi-zations. He sponsored the day school at the Temple, which bears his name Isaac Cohen M.D. Montessori School. He was an intelligent and hard-working man, who led as an example to his children and grandchildren. Among his friends, he was a gregarious and fun loving. family and friends will greatly miss him. Dr. Cohen is survived by his wife of 71 years Mrs. Matilde (Nena) Cohen, his children Dr. Albert Cohen, Ms. Dori Cohen and Ms. Connie Cohen Sabates and Karen Cohen: his grand-children Alexander, Justin, Brielle, Francesca, Katrina (Jim) Arnesen, Priscilla, Ryan and his great grand-daughter Emma. As well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Temple Moses in Miami Beach, followed by internment at Mount Sinai Cemetery. The family will be sitting shiva at the Cohen residence in the Palace of Bal Harbour, 10101 Collins Ave, Apt 8-A on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 5PM to 9 PM. Donations may be made in his honor to Temple Moses.

