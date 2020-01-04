Patane, Isabel D. , the loving widow of Louis Patane, passed away Dec. 30, 2019 in Miami, FL. She was predeceased by her brother, Mario Diaz and sister-in-law, Carmelina Milne. Isabel was born Sept. 2, 1932 in Cardenas, Cuba. She was a devoted mother to her 3 children, Millie Patane, Joseph Patane & Jeanette Manent, and loving grandmother to her 8 grandchildren; Vanessa, Arturo, Danielle, Luisa, Christopher, Gina, Jose & Alexander. Isabel is also survived by her sister-in-law, Elsa Diaz and her nieces Anne, Idania & Elizabeth. Isabel was a woman ahead of her time. She was independent and had a no-nonsense attitude. Her sense of humor and outgoing attitude made her the life of the party. She enjoyed large family reunions and loved to travel. She coordinated an unforgettable cruise vacation with all her children & grandchildren. Isabel was the glue that held the family together with her love, generosity, and dedication. She will be greatly missed. Please join us on Sat, Jan. 4 th at Vior Funeral Home at 291 N.W. 37 th Avenue, Miami, FL 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 4, 2020