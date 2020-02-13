Isabelle “Babette” Marrero Coll, 80, passed away on 2/8/2020. Born on 6/8/1939 & raised in Puerto Rico, she moved to Miami in 1973. She is survived by her children: Tony, Jr. (Vicky), Michelle (Mike), Edie, her ex son-in-law Taylor, as well as her grandchildren that she loved so much: John, Amanda, Allie, Brittany, Morgan, & Zac. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia, 5 great-grandchildren, & 5 nieces & 2 nephews that she adored. She is predeceased by her parents, 5 siblings, her son, Michael, & granddaughter, Janina. Babette worked for DCPS for many years, she loved reading & sewing, but the one thing she cherished most in life was being a mom & grandmother (“Tata”). She was the best at it! Services to be held in Puerto Rico.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 13, 2020