Isabelle Marrero "Babette" Coll (1939 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabelle Marrero "Babette" Coll.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Isabelle “Babette” Marrero Coll, 80, passed away on 2/8/2020. Born on 6/8/1939 & raised in Puerto Rico, she moved to Miami in 1973. She is survived by her children: Tony, Jr. (Vicky), Michelle (Mike), Edie, her ex son-in-law Taylor, as well as her grandchildren that she loved so much: John, Amanda, Allie, Brittany, Morgan, & Zac. She is also survived by her sister, Patricia, 5 great-grandchildren, & 5 nieces & 2 nephews that she adored. She is predeceased by her parents, 5 siblings, her son, Michael, & granddaughter, Janina. Babette worked for DCPS for many years, she loved reading & sewing, but the one thing she cherished most in life was being a mom & grandmother (“Tata”). She was the best at it! Services to be held in Puerto Rico.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.