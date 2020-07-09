Sachs, Israel "Joe" passed away on Monday, July 6 th at his home in Sunny Isles Breach. Born in 1926 in Pzyrow, Poland, Joe was taken at age fifteen by the Nazis and held for some three years in several labor/concentration camps. His survival of that ordeal and the loss of his entire family served as a focal point for his life. He volunteered at the Holocaust Memorial Miami Beach, worked with several committees of Jewish Community Services and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation, traveled to Poland and Israel on multiple occasions with the March of the Living and co-founded the Miami-Dade Holocaust Survivors, Inc. At each of these venues, he would share and describe his harrowing experiences, stress the important lessons to be learned from the Holocaust and examine the roots of prejudice, intolerance and hate to teach both children and adults how to better themselves and to improve the world. Joe, predeceased by his wife Marcia Mell Sachs, is survived by his daughter Helen Sachs Chaset (Alan), his son Jake Sachs (Leslie), a granddaughter Jesse Cukierkorn (Celso), a great- granddaughter Sophie Cukierkorn and by literally hundreds of admirers who have read his story Legacy of Life: A Memoir of the Holocaust, listened to his speeches and conversations and have held his hand as they walked through the concentration camps in Europe and the wonderful re-emergence that is Israel. Contributions in his name can be made to any of the above-referenced institutions.



