Kirk, Iva Maria passed away peacefully on November 18, 2019 at the age of 93. Iva was born in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala in 1926. She was the fourth child of six siblings. Her father, Jose Maria Guillen Velez, was a well-known and respected pharmacist and her mother, Julieta Guerrero de Guillen was a down-to- earth school teacher. In her early twenties she met and married Theodore Kirk. She moved to Miami in 1965. Iva enjoyed playing the guitar and piano and had the unique gift to be able to play them both by ear. She also loved to line dance, socialize with friends, do Thai Chi and exercise in the gym. Iva was a loving and caring daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her siblings, especially Chepe, Nina and Iris. She cared deeply for her three children and was a doting grandmother to her three grandsons. Iva worked hard her entire life and was an administrative assistant at various companies in Miami. She was a well-liked, respected and dedicated employee. She retired from Southern Air Transport after many years of service. Iva always put her children's needs first and made many sacrifices so that they would have a better life. Iva is survived by her sister, Iris Morales; her children Vivian Kirk, Arlene Eyre and J.Robert Kirk; her grandsons, Michael McGehee, Robert Kirk and Christopher Kirk; her great granddaughter, Whitney McGehee; and many nephews and nieces. A funeral mass will be held at our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church in Miami Lakes on Saturday January 11, at 10:00. This will be followed by a graveside service at 12:00 at Miami Memorial Park located at 6200 S.W. 77 th Avenue.

