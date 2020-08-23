Anderson, Lois J. , age 95, passed away August 16th , 2020 in Gastonia, North Carolina. She was born December 4th , 1924 to John "Fred" and Ethellyn (Jones) Weber in Sioux City, Iowa, which is also where she met her husband, David Anderson. Lois had a caring nature that steered her toward a career in nursing, but she stopped her studies early to get married and start a family. Her caring nature continued, however, as she became a loving mother to three children. She was also a devoted wife for 37 years who tended to her husband during his battle with terminal lung cancer. After her husband's death, Lois volunteered for many years at Jackson Health South Community Hospital (formerly Deering Hospital), where she enjoyed both meeting and helping people. Lois is survived by her children Denise Anderson, David Anderson (Kristi McMillan), and Louise Anderson (Richard Kirchner).



