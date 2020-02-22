Bodner, Stanley J. passed away quietly February 12, 2020 in the Albany VA Hospital, NY. Born to Abraham and Anne Bodner on Nov. 4, 1931 in the Bronx, he is survived by wife Susan; sons Bryan (Robin) and Randall (Carlos); grandson Grant; and many cousins. Stan served in the U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserves as a navigator and public affairs officer, retiring with the rank of Colonel. Stan graduated from University of Miami in 1957 and founded Bodner Advertising in 1970. Stan became President of many Advertising Federations in Miami and the Miami Chapter of the Air Force Association. Stan's greatest love was dedicating his time and effort to the S. Florida Aerospace Scholarship Foundation, raising money and providing academic scholarships to deserving ROTC cadets. After living in Miami for 62 years he will be deeply missed by many friends and loved ones. A memorial service is planned for Tuesday Feb. 25, 2020 at Temple Beth Am Chapel, 5950 SW 88 th St, Miami 33156 at 6:30 p.m. to celebrate Stan's life. In lieu of flowers, Stan would have appreciated donations to: South Florida Aerospace Scholarship Corp. in care of UBSFS, 100 SE 2nd St, Suite 2500, Miami 33131. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 22, 2020