Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Catherine Link. View Sign

LINK, J. CATHERINE, 80, passed away on April 1, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois where she attended public elementary and high schools. She attended Michigan State University and earned a BA in English. After teaching in Long Beach, California for two years, she returned to Chicago to teach at Harlan and Corliss High Schools. While teaching, she earned an MA in English. Her joy was introducing students to English literature and sponsoring an annual Renaissance Fair. Students not only learned about Shakespeare but also about the Elizabethan age and the role of women at that time. Catherine was an avid reader who especially enjoyed mysteries. In addition, she spent many happy hours doing needlepoint, roaming art fairs, and attending concerts and the theater. She loved sharing meals, libations and travels with family and friends, After retiring and moving to Miami, she became active in LIFT, where she enjoyed playing Mahjong. Her final days were spent in the warm and caring environment of the Palace Royale. Catherine was predeceased by parents, Leo and Victoria Link, brother, Warren, and his wife, Virginia. She is survived by a brother, Ronald (Marian), nephews Bruce and Brian (Leanne), and grandniece Genevieve. A celebration of life will be held. We who loved her will deeply miss her and the brightness she brought to so many lives.

LINK, J. CATHERINE, 80, passed away on April 1, 2019. She was born in Chicago, Illinois where she attended public elementary and high schools. She attended Michigan State University and earned a BA in English. After teaching in Long Beach, California for two years, she returned to Chicago to teach at Harlan and Corliss High Schools. While teaching, she earned an MA in English. Her joy was introducing students to English literature and sponsoring an annual Renaissance Fair. Students not only learned about Shakespeare but also about the Elizabethan age and the role of women at that time. Catherine was an avid reader who especially enjoyed mysteries. In addition, she spent many happy hours doing needlepoint, roaming art fairs, and attending concerts and the theater. She loved sharing meals, libations and travels with family and friends, After retiring and moving to Miami, she became active in LIFT, where she enjoyed playing Mahjong. Her final days were spent in the warm and caring environment of the Palace Royale. Catherine was predeceased by parents, Leo and Victoria Link, brother, Warren, and his wife, Virginia. She is survived by a brother, Ronald (Marian), nephews Bruce and Brian (Leanne), and grandniece Genevieve. A celebration of life will be held. We who loved her will deeply miss her and the brightness she brought to so many lives. Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close