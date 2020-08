Or Copy this URL to Share

MCLEOD, ALVA J. , 90, retired nurse for the U.S. Army, died July 31. Survivors include her nieces, Theresa Neal, Cheryl Fox, and Gilda Knowles; nephews, Gilbert Knowles, and Craig Isaac; and a host of other sorrowing relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Viewing 3-6 pm Tuesday, August 11 at Range Funeral Home. Service 10am, Wednesday August 12 at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church.



