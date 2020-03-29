Jack James Sapia of Miami, Florida passed away on March 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Jack was born in Massillon, Ohio to Joseph and Sophie Sapia on April 6, 1931. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Jean Sapia, who passed away on September 5, 2019. Also preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph Sapia, Jr. and Peter P. Wusow. Jack was very proud of his long career as a Commercial Banker. He started his career at Pan America Bank in Miami, eventually retiring from Bank of America. Jack is survived by his brother in law, Richard (Shirley) Manfull, and 3 nieces and 3 nephews. A private Burial will take place on March 30, 2020.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 29, 2020