LINZER, JACK. The Mount Sinai Medical Center family pays tribute to Jack Linzer, a dedicated and longtime supporter of our hospital. Mr. Linzer was a member of the Founders of Mount Sinai, our Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organization. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Linzer's family and his friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 1, 2019