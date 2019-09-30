TRACY, JACK DUNCAN passed away at the Miami VA Hospital on September 24, 2019 at the age of 96 years young. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, Jack was a World War II veteran, a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and a retired meteorologist. True to his profession Jack could be counted on to listen to his weather band radio when inclement weather threatened Miami. In fact, neighbors depended upon him for direction; if he put up his hurricane shutters, then everyone else followed suit. A Big Band era music aficionado with a talent for instant recall and blessed with a remarkable memory, Jack could easily recite the name of a song and its artist after hearing only a few bars. Although he was felled by macular degeneration in his later adult years causing him to become blind, Jack remained a fiercely independent active individual well into his nineties. One of his proudest moments was taking the Honor Flight for WWII veterans, to Washington, D.C. at the tender age of 93. Predeceased by his parents, his son John, and his sister Mary L.Gaffeney, a renowned aerobatic pilot, Jack is survived by his two daughters, Olivia Jean Frazier and Julie Tracy; family friend Dr. Jessie Larson; and his long time neighbor and caregiver Irene Taylor-Wooten and her family. A memorial service in celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Fred Hunter Funeral Home, 6301 Taft Street, Hollywood, Florida. In lieu of flowers any donations in memory of Jack should be sent to either the Guild for the Blind or Honor Flight of South Florida.

