Jacob Gold It is with great sadness we let the world know of the passing of our beloved father, Jacob (Jack) Gold, who is now with the center of his universe, our mom, Sari Gold. Those who had the good fortune to know our Dad knew he never raised his voice in anger; a man that only saw the good in everyone; and who as the saying goes "would literally give a complete stranger his last dollar or the shirt off of his back." Destiny would bring our father to south Florida in the 1950's to attend and later graduate from the University of Miami Law school. As founding members of Temple Beth Am, dad was involved in many organizations that provided guidance, resources and hope to ensure everyone had a chance for a better life. Dad loved to write short stories and was finishing his novella. He taught classes at Miami Dade Colleges training notaries public and always was available to answer his students' numerous calls. Each of us loved him; each of us had our own special bond; go with our love knowing your name, your voice, your spirit lives in each of us and we will continue on knowing you too would say to each of us Never Give Up! Our father leaves behind his children Beth Keough, Gregg and Monica Gold, Jason and Kathy Gold, and Maria Gold; grandchildren Melissa and Cris Fife, Jessica Chait and Paul Wolpe, Mason Heck, Maui Kai and Boogy D'ala, Myia Gold and Marcus Gold; great-grandchildren Sean Bohler, Seth Bohler, Amya Fife and Lia Fife. The memorial service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Temple Beth-Am, 5950 S.W. 88 th Street, Pinecrest, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Temple Beth Am Caring Community Fund at www.tbam.org.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 15, 2020