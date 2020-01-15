Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Gold. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jacob Gold It is with great sadness we let the world know of the passing of our beloved father, Jacob (Jack) Gold, who is now with the center of his universe, our mom, Sari Gold. Those who had the good fortune to know our Dad knew he never raised his voice in anger; a man that only saw the good in everyone; and who as the saying goes "would literally give a complete stranger his last dollar or the shirt off of his back." Destiny would bring our father to south Florida in the 1950's to attend and later graduate from the University of Miami Law school. As founding members of Temple Beth Am, dad was involved in many organizations that provided guidance, resources and hope to ensure everyone had a chance for a better life. Dad loved to write short stories and was finishing his novella. He taught classes at Miami Dade Colleges training notaries public and always was available to answer his students' numerous calls. Each of us loved him; each of us had our own special bond; go with our love knowing your name, your voice, your spirit lives in each of us and we will continue on knowing you too would say to each of us Never Give Up! Our father leaves behind his children Beth Keough, Gregg and Monica Gold, Jason and Kathy Gold, and Maria Gold; grandchildren Melissa and Cris Fife, Jessica Chait and Paul Wolpe, Mason Heck, Maui Kai and Boogy D'ala, Myia Gold and Marcus Gold; great-grandchildren Sean Bohler, Seth Bohler, Amya Fife and Lia Fife. The memorial service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Temple Beth-Am, 5950 S.W. 88 th Street, Pinecrest, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Temple Beth Am Caring Community Fund at

Jacob Gold It is with great sadness we let the world know of the passing of our beloved father, Jacob (Jack) Gold, who is now with the center of his universe, our mom, Sari Gold. Those who had the good fortune to know our Dad knew he never raised his voice in anger; a man that only saw the good in everyone; and who as the saying goes "would literally give a complete stranger his last dollar or the shirt off of his back." Destiny would bring our father to south Florida in the 1950's to attend and later graduate from the University of Miami Law school. As founding members of Temple Beth Am, dad was involved in many organizations that provided guidance, resources and hope to ensure everyone had a chance for a better life. Dad loved to write short stories and was finishing his novella. He taught classes at Miami Dade Colleges training notaries public and always was available to answer his students' numerous calls. Each of us loved him; each of us had our own special bond; go with our love knowing your name, your voice, your spirit lives in each of us and we will continue on knowing you too would say to each of us Never Give Up! Our father leaves behind his children Beth Keough, Gregg and Monica Gold, Jason and Kathy Gold, and Maria Gold; grandchildren Melissa and Cris Fife, Jessica Chait and Paul Wolpe, Mason Heck, Maui Kai and Boogy D'ala, Myia Gold and Marcus Gold; great-grandchildren Sean Bohler, Seth Bohler, Amya Fife and Lia Fife. The memorial service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Temple Beth-Am, 5950 S.W. 88 th Street, Pinecrest, Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Temple Beth Am Caring Community Fund at www.tbam.org Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close