Jacque Ramone Thompson 2/27/1958 - 8/25/2020 Recently retired from Fellowship House in Miami, FL where he worked as a Psycho-Social Rehabilitation Counselor for more than 30 years and was a strong advocate for people with disabilities. He was very loved by the people he touched there. He is survived by his sister, Rayetta J Myers, his neice, Ramona G. Pennington, and his nephews, Christopher J Wise and Michael K Pennington,Great Niece and Nephew, Jasmine F Pennington and Patrick W Hayes.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store