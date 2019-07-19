Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Richardson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARDSON, JACQUELINE It is with great sadness that the family of Jacqueline (Jackie) Sue Richards announces her passing on Friday July 12, 2019, at the age of 84 years. Jackie is remembered as being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, a successful real estate agent, an avid tennis player, a bridge player and gardener. Jackie accomplished whatever she put her mind to. She was born January 16, 1935, in Columbus, Ohio. She received her college degree in Journalism from Ohio State University in 1957. She was married on September 13, 1958, to George Roy Richards who preceded her in death on June 26, 2018. Jackie and George lived in Michigan, Arlington, VA, Miami, FL, Beech Mountain, NC, DeLand, FL and John Knox Village in Orange City, FL. When George passed away, Jackie moved to Jefferson City, MO to live near her daughter Robin. Jackie first worked at the Kalamazoo Gazette newspaper. Then she worked as an administrative assistant for Senator William Proxmire in Washington D.C. When George and Jackie moved to Miami, Jackie became a real estate broker where she practiced for over 20 years. Survivors include her three children, Robin (Deacon Tyler) McClay; Charles (Cheryl) Richards; Barton (Shelley) Richards; six grandchildren, Christopher, Kimberly, Mathison, Joshua, Corinn, Kendall; one great-granddaughter, Jacqueline; and two siblings, Katie Vath, and Ralph (Barbara) Brush. Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the Cathedral of St. Joseph followed by Mass at 11 a.m. Memorials are suggested to the or to the . Those wishing to email tributes or condolences to the family may do so at the

