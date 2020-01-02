WHITE, JACQUELYN HARTLEY , 57, instructional supervisor for Miami- Dade County Public Schools, died December 25. Survivors include her sons, Keith Merrell, Jr. and Khristian Merrell; daughters, Trenetta M. Scott; Khailiah White; one granddaughter; father, Colonel Brodes H. Hartley, Jr.; brother, Brodes H. Hartley, III; and a host other relatives and friends. Viewing and memorial services 4-8 p.m., Friday includes those of Delta Sigma Theta, Links Inc., Jack and Jill at Christ Fellowship Church. In Lieu of Flowers make donations to Dr. Jacquelyn Hartley Children Crisis Center CHI Foundation, 10300 SW 216 Street, Miami, FL 33190. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Christ Fellowship Church. Services Entrusted To Range Funeral Homes.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 2, 2020