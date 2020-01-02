JACQUELYN HARTLEY WHITE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACQUELYN HARTLEY WHITE.
Service Information
Range Funeral Home
5727 NW 17 Ave.
Miami, FL
33142
(305)-691-4343
Obituary
Send Flowers

WHITE, JACQUELYN HARTLEY , 57, instructional supervisor for Miami- Dade County Public Schools, died December 25. Survivors include her sons, Keith Merrell, Jr. and Khristian Merrell; daughters, Trenetta M. Scott; Khailiah White; one granddaughter; father, Colonel Brodes H. Hartley, Jr.; brother, Brodes H. Hartley, III; and a host other relatives and friends. Viewing and memorial services 4-8 p.m., Friday includes those of Delta Sigma Theta, Links Inc., Jack and Jill at Christ Fellowship Church. In Lieu of Flowers make donations to Dr. Jacquelyn Hartley Children Crisis Center CHI Foundation, 10300 SW 216 Street, Miami, FL 33190. Service 10 a.m., Saturday at Christ Fellowship Church. Services Entrusted To Range Funeral Homes.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.