Jacquelyn Westbrook
1928 - 2020
Westbrook, Jacquelyn, 91, of Gainesville passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 following an extended illness. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Born on October 19, 1928 in Miami, FL, she was the daughter of the late George and Ida Otelia Owens Brogdon, She was a graduate of the University of Miami, a high school counselor with the Miami Dade County Schools, a member of the Pioneers of Dade County and Col William Candler Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mrs. Westbrook was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church of Miami, FL In addition to her parents, Mrs. Westbrook is preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Westbrook and longtime companion, Arnold Tucker of Miami, FL. Mrs. Westbrook is survived by her daughter, Patricia Westbrook of Gainesville; granddaughter, April Seymour of Gainesville; great grandsons, Blake Seymour, and Kyle Seymour both of Gainesville; family friend, Chip Healan of Gainesville and several cousins. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Park
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
