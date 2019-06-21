Jake Carl Zuelke

ZUELKE, JAE CARL, 58, departed this life Friday June 14, 2019. He was a very generous loving person, his presence will be missed. He had a special heart for helping the homeless. Survived by his wife Anne Clarke, sons Dustin Robert Zuelke and Christian Chase Michael Zuelke, mother Donna J. West, brothers Earl Keith Zuelke and Mark (Kathy) Zuelke. Predeceased by his father Earl Charles Zuelke and daughter Airon Paige Zuelke. Visitation 11 am 1 pm Saturday at VAN ORSDEL CORAL GABLES. Burial will take place in Montana. In lieu of flowers donations to the American Heart Assn, the or a .
Published in the Miami Herald on June 21, 2019
