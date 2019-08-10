Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GILLIS, JAMES (Jim) A., of Coconut Grove, FL formerly of Boston, MA passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 1. 2019 after a brief illness. James was born on November 9, 1928, in Boston MA to the late Arthur & Giasemii Parianoglou Gillis. His strong sense of responsibility and selflessness can be attributed to his decision to step up and help support his family after the death of his father at the age of 16. His strength, perseverance, and intelligence-led to great success running several large companies including Pappas & Mckesson Liquor Distributors as well as many other business ventures. Jim will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, extreme level of integrity and tremendous love for his family. He leaves behind his brothers John & Carol Gillis, M. Arthur & Carolyn Gillis, two nieces, a nephew, two great-nieces, three great-nephews, his cherished cat Meno and his close friends Jan Smith and Giselle Miranda. Jim had a love for weekly poker nights, dinner with friends and family, long conversations with his brothers, nieces, and nephew. Jim was larger than life presence who will be missed dearly by all. In lieu of flowers, the family of James Arthur Gillis has requested that donations be made in his memory to Miami Cancer Institute c/o Baptist Health South Florida Foundation or Margaux's Miracle Cancer Foundation. Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

