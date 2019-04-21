James A. Kippert, 87, formerly of Piqua, passed away April 14, 2019, in Greenfield, Indiana. He is survived by 6 children, Julie Santiago, Beth Trump, Susan Torkildson, Joe Klippert, Mark Klippert, and Rebecca Weaver; 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard; and parents, Clarence and Viola (Smith) Klippert. Memorial services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Indiana Funeral Care, Harry Moore Chapel, Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information, please visit www.indianafuneralcare.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 21, 2019