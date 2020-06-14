NELSON, James A. 12//1943 - 6/2/2020 James A. Nelson, resident of Miami Florida, passed away on June 2nd, 2020. As a young man Jay was a stellar athlete in many sports at Miami Southwest High, & he became an avid angler, skilled golfer and passionate New York Yankee fan! He retired in 2007 as a store manager from Publix Super Markets. Jay was most proud of the success & progression of those people fortunate enough to work with him through the years. His inspiration, acerbic wit & refusal to accept anything but your best effort & execution helped create many future leaders. He was the beloved husband of Gladys Barrow Nelson, the loving father of Shane Nelson, Shannon Nelson Salstein, Theresa "Teri" Nelson Holliday, and Denise Nelson Grenfell, dearest brother to Rick Nelson, cherished grandfather of Joshua Cesarec, Corey Grenfell, Chelsea Nelson, Connor Nelson, Kathryn Holliday, Samantha Salstein, and Robert Salstein, and the adored great-grandfather to Jackson Cesarec. Jay focused on family after retirement & was most happy spending time with his children, great grandchildren & great great grandchildren who will all miss him terribly He was a man of faith who inspired others with his generous heart and courageous spirit. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Big Dog Ranch in his name.



