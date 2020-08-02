McCarthy, James Aloysius , Jr. passed away peacefully at 4:15am on July 27, 2020 after a long battle with Covid19. He was born in Newport News, Virginia on August 17, 1937 to James A. and Guarina Alvarez McCarthy. His family arrived in Miami in 1949. Jim was raised here and graduated from Coral Gables High School. After graduating, he began work with a small loan and collection company during which time he joined the Air Force Reserve and served for 6 years. In 1964, Jim and Sandy along with Sandy's parents, Mary and Tom Smith, opened their first Tom Thumb Food Store in Hialeah, Florida. In 1986, Jim and Sandy bought the outstanding shares of Tom Thumb Food Stores and operated 15 stores, 9 Subways and 7 rental properties in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties. During those years Jim served as President of the Associated Grocers Credit Union, President of Florida Retail Grocers Association, served on the board of the Florida Petroleum Marketers and served on committees of the National Association of Convenience Stores. He is a life member of Midtown Kiwanis and is a member of Riviera Country Club. He is predeceased by his loving parents, as well as his brother, Donald McCarthy, and sisters, Patsy Franklin Eyster and Cynthia Lyons. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sandy and his loving children, Lisa Sokol, James McCarthy III and wife, Debi; Thomas McCarthy and wife, Lisa; Suzanne Neider and husband, Tom; as well as his beloved grandchildren Derek and wife, Kasey, Brian, Crystie and Austin Sokol; Casey McCarthy; Micah, Josiah, Julien and Silas James; Alec and Miles McCarthy; and Taylor and Marisa Neider; his sister-in-law, Louise Wassenberg; his brother-in-law, Michael Lyons; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and dear relatives and friends. Jim was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church. He loved cruising and spear fishing on their boat, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working out at the gym and any other physical activities. The family wishes to extend its gratitude for Jim's wonderful caregivers, Roberto Flores and Norris Sterling, and loved ones who helped support Jim and the family during his courageous battle. Loved by all, Jim will be greatly missed.



