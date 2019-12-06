James "Red" Barlow, 78, passed away Friday November 29, 2019 in his sleep while at home. He was proceeded by wife Lois Barlow, 1998. Survived by son Ben Barlow (wife Kelley) and their three children (Jim, Molly and Lilly) of Miami; son Joe Barlow (wife Cecilia) and their three children (Anthony, Wyatt and Sophia) of Miami; brother William Barlow (wife Alice) of Broward County and brother in law Michael Bush (wife Melanie) of Broward County. Red was truly a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Always finding the time to be there for anyone in need. And a true pillar in the wastewater industry. The funeral will be held on Sunday December 8th, 2019 at 2:00PM at Riverside Gordon Memorial Gardens at Mount Nebo at 5900 SW 77th Avenue, Miami Florida 33143. Immediately following the service, family and friends are welcomed to join us at Walter's Coffee Shop at 17009 South Dixie Highway, Miami Florida 33157. We ask that in lieu of flowers, make a donation to at
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 6, 2019