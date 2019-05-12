Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Cunningham Hutching III. View Sign Service Information Stanfill Funeral Homes 10545 South Dixie Hwy. Miami , FL 33156 (305)-667-2518 Send Flowers Obituary

CUNNINGHAM III, JAMES HUTCHINGS, age 79, passed away on May 7, 2019. He was born in West Point, New York to James H. Jr. and Ruth M. (Lutz) Cunningham. Following the death of his father, he moved with his mother to Miami Florida in 1947 and became step-son to Colonel Bruce Von G. Scott. Jim graduated from Coral Gables High School, where he competed on the Cavaliers swim team. After attending Sullivan Prep School in Washington D.C. he entered the U.S. Air Force, serving our country as an Electronic Warfare Officer, crewing on B-52s with the 28th Bomb Squadron (SAC) out of Homestead Florida. During his time in the Air Force, he received his Bachelors of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Omaha. Following active duty, he went to work in banking at Southeast First National Bank of Miami, William R. Hough Inc., and First Union National Bank of Florida. After retirement, Jim gave freely of his time, volunteering countless hours of service at South Miami Hospital, and Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Jim is preceded in death by the love of his life, Kathleen C. Cunningham (Linehan). They spent 30 happy years together parenting his two children from a previous marriage, taking cruises, frequenting the Bahamas and challenging casino odds all over the western hemisphere. He will remain eternally adored by his children, and his wise counsel, great sense of humor, kindness, generosity and skill at the poker table will be deeply missed by all that knew him. Jim is survived by his son James H. Cunningham (Patricia), his daughter Holly I. Powers (Earl), and his grandson Lieutenant James Hutchings Cunningham V, USN. A memorial service will be held at Stanfill Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables Florida.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 12, 2019

