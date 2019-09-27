Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. Webb. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James D. Webb, 75 of Palmetto Bay, FL passed away on August 31, 2019. Jim was born in Philadelphia, PA, and was preceded in death by his parents William and Alice Webb, and his grandson, Ryan Jordan Scoates. Jim was a loving, dedicated husband to Darlene Webb, and they were happily married for 54 years. They had four children, and twelve grandchildren. Jim loved his family, and he told them so every day. He also loved his country, and his dog Chloe. Jim worked for FP&L at Turkey Point Nuclear Power Plant for 35 years. He was a Licensed Senior Reactor Operator and Supervisor, and well respected in his field. He was a long time little league baseball coach at PKL, and was loved and admired by all. Jim stayed active in his retirement and he loved going to his grandkids softball games, volleyball games, wrestling matches, competitive horseback riding events, plays, gymnastic shows, many school events, and family gatherings. Jim kept close contact with his brothers and their families every week. He loved to hear what everyone was doing and he loved to share that with his family. Jim and Darlene built a family that was close, united and loved to be together. His legacy will continue through his wife Darlene, all of his children, grandchildren, his brothers Bill (Janet) Webb and Tim (Janiece) Webb and several nieces, nephews, as well as dear friends. Jim is survived by his loving wife Darlene, his children that adored him, Christine (Gary) Stiphany, Terry (Jimmy) Goodrich, Jimmy (Joanne) Webb, and Timmy (Heather) Webb, and his Grandchildren; Ashley and Emily Scoates, Chris and Kyle Goodrich, Caylin, Amanda, James, Courtney and Carly Webb, Madeline, Karalyn, and Kimberlyn Webb. Jim's passing is a monumental loss and he will be missed and loved forever.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 27, 2019

