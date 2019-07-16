GIRTMAN, JAMES DAVID 71, of Carrabelle, Florida, passed away on July 10, 2019 and is now at peace from the holds of dementia. Cremation has occurred. Born January 18, 1948, in Miami, Florida. He is preceded in death by parents: Ralph & Ova Josephine 'Jay' Girtman; grandparents: J.D. Girtman and Kate Horne Girtman, early pioneers of Coral Gables, Florida. Survived by: wife of 47 years Mildred 'Sissy' Girtman, Carrabelle, Florida; sisters: Debbie Schiller, Austin, Texas; Georgina Taddia, Dripping Springs, Texas and cousin: Charlie Girtman, Coral Gables, Florida. Dave was very proud of the Girtman heritage in South Florida dating to 1896 when his grandfather, J.D. Girtman, opened a mercantile and trading post. Dave's love of the nursery and foliage industry and real estate development was honestly inherited from his father and grandfather. He was a successful entrepreneur and real estate developer creating businesses from scratch following in the footsteps of his father and Big Pop so many years ago from Miami to Honduras, Florida to Montana, Orlando to Costa Rica. A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday, July 17 at Carrabelle Christian Center, Carrabelle, Florida. David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville, FL is assisting the family. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in the Miami Herald on July 16, 2019