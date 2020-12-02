1/1
James Dewey Witt
1934 - 2020
James Dewey Witt
January 6, 1934 - November 20, 2020
Miami Springs, Florida - On November 20th 2020 the community lost a long beloved member. JD Witt was a profound educator, an avid outdoorsman, and a family man. JD Witt designed and was chairman of the the Industrial Arts Department at Miami Springs Senior High School. He passionately coached the Miami Springs Senior High football team throughout his career, touching the hearts of his students as an educator, mentor, and coach. Coach Witt excelled in teaching students to work with their hands, creating unique pieces and taking home blue ribbons at the Dade County Youth Fair. JD Witt was a loving husband to fellow teacher Betty Witt and will be remembered by his sons, granddaughter, daughter in laws, and friends.


Published in the Miami Herald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 9, 2020.
