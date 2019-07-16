Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James F. Breuil. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James F Breuil III "Trey" Trey passed away on July 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his childhood sweetheart and longtime partner Mary McNicol Ferrel, his brother & sister Tim and Toby , his children, Alexis, Kaitlyn and Chip, grandchild Liam Layton and his beloved dog Ollie. Trey was born in Buffalo, NY on November 1, 1951 to James Jr & Nanette Coffey Breuil. They moved to North Miami, FL in 1960. He was a longtime resident of North Miami and Weston, FL. In 2014, he retired to Cocoa, FL. Trey attended North Miami Jr. and Sr. High and was a graduate of the University of Montana. He was an avid sports fan, fisherman, outdoors man and cigar aficionado. His hobbies included camping, boating, fishing. and listening to sports talk radio . He was a master in the kitchen and may have taken a few secret recipes with him. Trey was a wonderful father and brother who was beloved by his family and will be in their hearts and memories forever.

