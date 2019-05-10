Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Francis Smith. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SMITH, JAMES FRANCIS, born 12-24-1933 (85) passed away peacefully on O5-06-2019.His was a Life well lived! Jim, of Irish parents was born in Philadelphia Pa on Chester Ave, to Catherine Bates and James Smith. After attending Military Academy Middle and Highschool, he obtained a BA in Electrical Engineering from Temple University and later a Master in Business and a P.E. Designation. His engineering career included working at Post Buckley in Miami prior to starting his own Company, Truglio and Smith. He worked on high profile projects like the Centrust Building, Datran Center, SouthEast Towers and several others. Jim loved his wife, his children, God and life in the simplest forms. His greatest accomplishments were his dedication to family and his Faith, his soft gentle manner, his grace and spirituality. Jim loved the outdoors and exercise which he imbued in his children. Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Maria Cristina Smith, daughters, Diana Jansen(Todd), Cristina Carbonell(Jaime), son Brian Smith (Carleen ), and his grandchildren, Matthew, Peter, Tyler, Olivia, Avaleen and Mason. We couldn't be more grateful for having shared our lives with him and know his beautiful soul is where it is supposed to be. There will be a memorial service and mass to celebrate his life on Saturday May 11 at 1:00 PM at St Louis Catholic Church - 7270 SW 120th Street, Pinecrest FL 33156

Published in the Miami Herald on May 10, 2019

