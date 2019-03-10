Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Hamilton Clark Sr.. View Sign

CLARK, JAMES HAMILTON, SR. Born November 3, 1936, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019 at 1:45 am surrounded by his loving family. Born in Waycross, Georgia. He moved to Miami, Florida with his high school sweetheart to become the youngest Master Electrician at the time, achieving it at the age of 21. He was the proud and successful owner of Benson Electric, Inc., a family owned business which he purchased from his uncle. He enjoyed his work and his love for the ocean. He was an avid fisherman and diver and loved being in the Florida Keys. He enjoyed traveling the world and the United States with his beautiful wife of 64 years, Gloria Faye Clark. They loved each other more than anything in the world. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Faye; sons: James Clark, Jr. his wife Andrea Clark; Dwayne Clark; Michael Ray Clark and his wife Liliana Clark; 5 grandchildren: Samantha Faye Clark, Jessie James Clark, Ashley Clark, Logan Clark and Emily Clark. 1 great-granddaughter, Reilly Faye; 1 sister, Mary, and 2 brothers, Rhett and Craig, and many nieces and nephews.

