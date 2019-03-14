Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FEENEY, Major, USAF Ret., JAMES J., 87, died on March 9, 2019 while residing in West Melbourne, Florida. James was born in Boston, Massachusetts on December 16, 1931. He served as an altar boy for several years at St. Theresa Parish and attended Boston Latin School and Boston College. James obtained his Air Force pilot wings in 1954 and ultimately achieved Command Pilot status. Formative experiences included flying F-86 Sabre Jets with the 101st Fighter Squadron at Phalsbourg Air Base during the Berlin Crisis in 1961, assisting relief efforts in the aftermath of Alaska's Good Friday Earthquake in 1964 and serving at Cam Ranh Bay and Ph— C t Air Bases from 1968-72. James also served as an air traffic controller in Boston, Massachusetts and as a supervisor at the Air Traffic Control Center in Miami, Florida. James later volunteered as a paralegal assisting JAG counsel defending service members in disciplinary proceedings at Luke Air Force Base near Phoenix, Arizona. Survivors include his cherished wife Janis, children David J., Shirley, Valerie, Elisa, Robyn, David L. and James, several grandchildren including granddaughter Elise who brought joy to his active retirement years, his former spouse Dorothy (Dotty) with whom he shared two children, and his cousins Pakie and Christy Feeney and Mai Redican. He was preceded in death by his cousin Michael Feeney, his uncle Owen Feeney, his devoted mother Marie (Buckley) Feeney and cousins Alice Buckley and Sister Marion Feeney. Services will occur on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 1-3pm at Life Event Center at Florida Memorial Gardens, 5950 US-1, Rockledge, Florida 32955, (321) 636-5054.

5950 S US Highway 1

Rockledge , FL 32955

5950 S US Highway 1
Rockledge , FL 32955
(321) 636-5054

