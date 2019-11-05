Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. James Jackson Hutson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The Epworth Village Retirement Community Family pays tribute to Dr. James Jackson Hutson, a dedicated supporter and longtime resident of our community. Dr. Hutson became involved with the Methodist-founded mission through his church and as a doctor visiting his patients and friends at Epworth. He served many years as a dedicated member of the Board of Directors, during which time the mission expanded exponentially. Later, he was instrumental in the building of a beautiful chapel on the campus. After retirement, he and his late wife, Miriam, became Epworth residents. While living 19 years at Epworth, he led weekly chapel services and Bible studies. He enjoyed social occasions and was always the best-dressed person at any event.

All of us at Epworth Village will miss him dearly. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

A memorial service will be held at Epworth Village, 5300 W 16th Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012, Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.

