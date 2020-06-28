James Lee Brown of Miami passed away on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Murray M. Brown, Jr., Grace K. Brown, and Murray III. He is survived by his loving family: wife Jessica Brown Urmeneta, sister Patricia Brown Blystone, sons James Lee Brown-Urmeneta and Steven Arthur Brown-Urmeneta, and stepdaughters Jessica and Patricia Chavez Urmeneta, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His family is grateful for all the many friends James made during his life. Visitation will be held at Maspons Funeral Home/Westchester, 7895 SW 40th Street, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, during 6:00-10:00 pm, followed by private burial at Flagler Memorial Park at a later date.



