James Lee Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Lee Brown of Miami passed away on June 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Murray M. Brown, Jr., Grace K. Brown, and Murray III. He is survived by his loving family: wife Jessica Brown Urmeneta, sister Patricia Brown Blystone, sons James Lee Brown-Urmeneta and Steven Arthur Brown-Urmeneta, and stepdaughters Jessica and Patricia Chavez Urmeneta, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. His family is grateful for all the many friends James made during his life. Visitation will be held at Maspons Funeral Home/Westchester, 7895 SW 40th Street, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, during 6:00-10:00 pm, followed by private burial at Flagler Memorial Park at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maspons Funeral Home
7895 SW 40 St.
Miami, FL 33155
305-269-4901
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved