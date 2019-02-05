James (Jim) Leslie Berk, Sr., born on August 31, 1938 in Forest Hill, Maryland, passed away at age 80 on February 1, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Jim is survived by his wife, Susan Berk; his son, James Berk, Jr.; daughter, Kristie Chambers; stepson, David McGill; stepdaughters, Kristine Joplin and Karen McGill Posea; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Watson. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Parker. Private cremation service through Cremation Services of America.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 5, 2019