James Leslie (Jim) Berk Sr. (1938 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • " My deepest condolences to the family of James Leslie Berk..."
  • "I may not have known you, but I know your legacy. Your son..."
  • "A fabulous & generous person.I love him with all my..."
    - Christine Berk
  • "While we may not have always seen eye to eye, you taught me..."
    - Jamie Berk
  • " My deepest sympathies. May the God of all the entire..."
    - Kristina

James (Jim) Leslie Berk, Sr., born on August 31, 1938 in Forest Hill, Maryland, passed away at age 80 on February 1, 2019 in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Jim is survived by his wife, Susan Berk; his son, James Berk, Jr.; daughter, Kristie Chambers; stepson, David McGill; stepdaughters, Kristine Joplin and Karen McGill Posea; 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Dorothy Watson. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Parker. Private cremation service through Cremation Services of America.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 5, 2019