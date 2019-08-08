MURTON, JAMES, of Miami, Florida passed away Aug 2 at age 64. Son of Marie and Ed Murton, he is survived by his wife Wendy, son Tyler, daughter Devin, grandson Vincenzo, six siblings and many other close relatives. Jim and Wendy met in the Grove in 1987 and spent 32 years together traveling to Carnival in Trinidad, enjoying music, being involved in church and the community. He was so proud to see his son graduate from UF and his daughter become a roofer like himself. He was loved by so many.

