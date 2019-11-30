Devaney, James Patrick May 9, 1926 November 23, 2019 James "Jim" Devaney, 93, was a long time resident of North Miami, the city he proudly served as Chief of Police through the 1970s. Born in Philadelphia, James was the son of Irish immigrants. At age 17, he joined the Navy during WWII and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After the war, he relocated to North Miami and worked for the police department from 1946 to 1980. James also graduated from the FBI National Academy in 1959, served as a North Miami Councilman through the 1980s and presided as Chief of Security at the Biscayne Dog Track. Devaney's charm, wit and kindness will be greatly missed by all who knew him. James is survived by his son Patrick (Tracy) Devaney, four grandchildren (Joseph IV, James, Kathleen and Patrick) and four great-grandchildren (Joseph V, Maren, Keeten and Rowen). Devaney is preceded in death by his wife Betty Devaney, daughter Colleen Keeley and granddaughter Colleen A. Keeley. Service will be held from 12:00pm-4:30pm., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Chapel, 10936 NE 6th Avenue, Miami, FL 33161.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 30, 2019