James Raleigh Johnson

Obituary
James Raleigh Johnson, 96, passed away peacefully in his sleep April 20, 2020. He was a US Navy WWII Veteran. He is remembered for his faithfulness, kindness, and service to The First United Methodist Church of Coral Gables where he was a member for over 65 years. Raleigh volunteered at the church for over 25 years. He is survived by his daughter Christene Diane Sandall, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, sister-in-law Vi Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Margaret, his twin brothers Robert and Richard Johnson, and sister Ruth McClure. He will be buried next to his wife at Miami Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 28, 2020
