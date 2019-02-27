Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Robert Courtney. View Sign

COURTNEY, JAMES ROBERT, born on December 31, 1932, passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 86. James grew up in Miami, Florida and North Carolina. He attended the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was serendipitously stationed at the Brenner Pass, a mountain pass through the Alps which is a border between Austria and Italy, where he met his future wife, Grethe Boyesen. James was a proud and dedicated employee of Eastern Airlines from the early 1960s until it went bankrupt in 1989 when he took early retirement. James was predeceased by his son, Michael (Darlene), and survived by his son Erik (Tracy). He has 5 grandchildren whom he adored, Ember Courtney, Elli Courtney, Sean Courtney, Daniel Courtney, and Kyle Courtney. He was widowed several years ago from his second wife, Alice. He traveled extensively and loved reading, following the stock market and the current political situation. The last 3 1/2 years, he lived at The Palace, a wonderful assisted living facility, where he found true love with his adoring girlfriend Mercedes Propps. Every time his name would come up, anyone that knew him would say that "he was one of the nicest people I ever knew"; he truly was.

