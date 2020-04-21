James Ronald Walker 84, of Cutler Bay passed away on April 16, 2020 After a long battle with illness. Born in Sparks Georgia, he move to South Dade with his family in 1950 and attended Coral Gables High School. He was a beloved brother of six siblings, devoted father, and a caregiver for many years to both his parents. He will always be remembered for his ability to capture a room and make everyone smile. He loved being able to help others, whether friend or stranger. Fishing and boating always make him happy. He is survived by his wife Joan, son James and son-in-law Lee, step-son Steven, step-daughter Pamela, step-son-in-law Marion and step-grandchildren Savannah, Alyssa, Sunnie and Brittany.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 21, 2020