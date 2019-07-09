Philage, James T., 78, of North Miami passed away on Sunday, June 30th. He was originally from Tyrone, PA and retired as a Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy reserves after 28 years of service. He spent the majority of his life as a tool and dye machinist working in the field of manufacturing medical devices. He served as the bass drummer in St. Andrews Pipe Band for a number of years till the Parkinson's disease prevented his participation. His final contribution to the world was donating his brain to the University of Miami's Brain Endowment Bank for research. He is survived by wife Mary, son Anthony, and daughter Gemma (Tom Roche), his sister Linda Myers and her family in the Mechanicsburg, PA area, and by kin Eleanor Patrick. Memorial mass at 11:00 am Saturday, July 13th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church Miami Shores, FL. In lieu of flowers to the family, donations are requested to be made to the Parkinson's Foundation https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give
Published in the Miami Herald on July 9, 2019