Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James W. (Jim) Hartwick. View Sign Service Information T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation 7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St Plantation , FL 33317 (954)-587-6888 Send Flowers Obituary

HARTWICK, JAMES W. (JIM) 84 of Sunrise FL, a respected and well known owner of HARTWICK & SONS, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Jim was a Heavy Machinery Mechanic and Hydraulic Engineer. He formed and co-owned BoreMaster Inc. of Opa-Locka, FL in 1973 with business partner Tom Smith. Together they specialized in underground boring and land development until 1988 when Jim started Hartwick & Sons. He worked with Resolve Marine Group from 1999-2019 designing and building specialized salvage equipment. Jim was a Legend in the Industry. He enjoyed watching his three sons grow up in the business with him. He was a devoted father and family man who had many friends. He was also a Freemason and Past Master of the Seminole Masonic Lodge in Fort Lauderdale. Born on October 8, 1934 in Detroit MI., he was a resident of Fort Lauderdale, FL for many years before moving to Davie, FL then onto Sunrise, FL. Jim enjoyed what he did and worked every day doing what he loved and helping others any way he could. He was a devoted loving father, grandfather and great- grandfather to his family. Preceded in death by his eldest child Matthew, Jim is survived by Matthew's wife Rhonda with children, Wade, Beau, Billy. Daughter Juliet Hartwick-Coughlin and Shawn Coughlin. Sons, T.J. Hartwick and Tabitha Hartwick with granddaughters Jaiden and Shelby. Sons Chris Hartwick and Beau Hartwick. Great-grandchildren of Wade Hartwick, Keighlee Marie and Abree. Adopted family Frank and Linda Cichon with grandchildren Jessica and Christopher. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888

HARTWICK, JAMES W. (JIM) 84 of Sunrise FL, a respected and well known owner of HARTWICK & SONS, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Jim was a Heavy Machinery Mechanic and Hydraulic Engineer. He formed and co-owned BoreMaster Inc. of Opa-Locka, FL in 1973 with business partner Tom Smith. Together they specialized in underground boring and land development until 1988 when Jim started Hartwick & Sons. He worked with Resolve Marine Group from 1999-2019 designing and building specialized salvage equipment. Jim was a Legend in the Industry. He enjoyed watching his three sons grow up in the business with him. He was a devoted father and family man who had many friends. He was also a Freemason and Past Master of the Seminole Masonic Lodge in Fort Lauderdale. Born on October 8, 1934 in Detroit MI., he was a resident of Fort Lauderdale, FL for many years before moving to Davie, FL then onto Sunrise, FL. Jim enjoyed what he did and worked every day doing what he loved and helping others any way he could. He was a devoted loving father, grandfather and great- grandfather to his family. Preceded in death by his eldest child Matthew, Jim is survived by Matthew's wife Rhonda with children, Wade, Beau, Billy. Daughter Juliet Hartwick-Coughlin and Shawn Coughlin. Sons, T.J. Hartwick and Tabitha Hartwick with granddaughters Jaiden and Shelby. Sons Chris Hartwick and Beau Hartwick. Great-grandchildren of Wade Hartwick, Keighlee Marie and Abree. Adopted family Frank and Linda Cichon with grandchildren Jessica and Christopher. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com Published in the Miami Herald on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close