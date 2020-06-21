Jane Ann Everitt, 87, died on Tuesday, June 16, in Indianapolis. She was born in Indianapolis on March 27, 1933, to the late Marietta Garriott Everitt and Robert Weldon Everitt. The second of four children, she grew up in Scottsburg, Indiana, with her three brothers, surrounded by a large extended family, and graduated from Scottsburg High School with the Class of 1951. After earning a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, where she was a member of Delta Zeta sorority, Jane taught at Lincoln Elementary School in Columbus, Indiana, before returning to Bloomington to complete a master’s degree. Relocating to Miami, Florida, in 1958, she served for three years as a counselor in the office of the Dean of Women at the University of Miami before returning to the public schools as a counselor at West Miami Middle and Palmetto Senior High Schools. She joined the faculty at a new school, South Miami Senior High, in 1971 and served there until her retirement in 1995. Among her greatest joys in retirement was staying in touch with her former students and colleagues at South Miami. Jane was a 6th generation Hoosier as evidenced by her love of basketball. She delighted in following the exploits of her beloved Indiana Hoosiers even from the far reaches of coastal South Florida. Survivors include friend Eveleen Lorton of Miami; brothers Robert H. Everitt of Indianapolis and Thomas E. Everitt of Kansas City, MO; five nieces and three nephews; six grandnephews, four grandnieces and three great grandnieces; and countless friends, former students and colleagues. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, William M. Everitt, and grandnephew Zane Meltzer. Graveside services will be held at Scottsburg Cemetery. In 2008, to honor her parents, Jane established the “Robert W. and Marietta G. Everitt Scholarship Fund” to benefit students in the School of Education at Indiana University. Memorial gifts to the fund may be sent to IU Foundation, PO Box 6460, Indianapolis, IN 46206. Leppert Mortuary – Nora Chapel (Indianapolis, Indiana) assisting with arrangements. To share a memory, please visit www.leppertmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.