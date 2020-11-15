Jane Ellyn Woods, Dr.
November 6, 2020
Miami, Florida - Dr. Jane Ellyn Woods, an eye doctor and resident of Miami Florida, died unexpectedly on November 6, 2020 at the age of 34.
Jane was born and raised in New Jersey. Jane attended The Peddie School in which she graduated in 2004. Jane graduated with a biology degree from Villanova University in 2008. She was an avid rower and was a Division One college athlete. She graduated from Southern College of Optometry with her O.D. in 2014. She followed the footsteps of her ophthalmologist father and dedicated her professional life to helping those with their vision and eye health.
Through her adult and professional life she was passionate about her health & fitness. She loved Cross Fit. It was at the gym where she met the love of her life & husband Cary Woods. Jane also was an avid runner and has completed many half and full marathons. Her favorite charity was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in which we would run the Memphis Marathon . Jane was full of life and extremely outgoing. She always made everyone around her laugh. She was brilliant and so much fun to be around. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her and all that love her.
Jane is survived by her husband Cary Woods Esq., her mother Leila Taylor, CRNA, her sisters, Sara Grace Pancurak, APRN & Suzie Rodriguez, Pharm D., and her brother Adam Taylor, MBA. She is predeceased by her father Dr. James Emil Pancurak, MD, her Aunt Susan Pancurak, her Aunt Lynette Doyle, her grandparents, Helen & Emil Pancurak, and her grandparents, Ruth & Sears Taylor.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North Cemetery in Miami, FL on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 3 pm.
Flowers & condolences may be received through Van Orsdel Funeral Chapels. Donations in Jane's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.