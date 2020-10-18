1/1
Jane Harriet Zager
ZAGER, JANE HARRIET Died at her home on October 15, 2020. Born in Greensboro, NC on June 16, 1935, she was the second daughter of Max and Goldie Zager. Her sister, Marlyn T. Smith, preceded her in death in 2006. She is survived by her brother Stephen Zager (Elaine) of Deerfield Beach; nephews Jay Smith (Christine) of Miami and Alan Zager, Jeffrey Zager (Missy), and Andrew Zager (Rebecca) of Atlanta; nieces Debbie Vann of Greensboro and Karen Baer (Gene) of Miami. Also surviving are nine great nieces and nephews: Ava Vann; Benjamin and Zachary Zager; Brock and Ross Zager; Rachel and Ethan Zager; and Katie and Joshua Baer. Ms. Zager had a varied career in advertising and public relations. She worked for TV Guide Magazine in Washington, D.C and was transferred to Charlotte, NC and later to Miami when she was Programming Editor. She served as Assistant Advertising Manager for Royal Castle and later joined Richard Plumer Interior Design as Public Relations Director. Her final job was with Burdines as Public Relations Director for their, then, 28 stores. Jane's primary responsibility was opening new stores and working with celebrities for special events. After retirement, Jane enjoyed playing bridge and the stock market. She loved cruise travel, being the family photographer and taking care of her cats. Burial was held at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens in Davie, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Humane Society of Broward County.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
