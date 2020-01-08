Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Heard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Heard, born on June 12, 1926 in Havana, Cuba, passed away on December 30, 2019 after 93 glorious years. Jane, the eldest of a large clan of siblings, was the matriarch of the family. Always smiling, and always immaculately dressed and made up, Jane was loved by all she met. Indeed, at Quayside where she lived for the last 7 years since the passing of her husband, Thomas Heard Jr. Jane came from Cuba in 1955 with her first husband, Roberto Soto, and her daughter, bravely committed to a better life. They quickly assimilated into their new homeland, learning english, and living the american dream. Jane became an outstanding cosmetologist, a protégé of Ms. Elizabeth Arden, and quickly developed a vast following who regarded her as "Ms. Jane". Jane and Roberto separated, and Jane later met her dream come true, Thomas Heard, Jr. They were inseperable, and spent all of their time loving life together for 20 years until Tommy died in 2011. Tommy was a thoughbred horse owner and trainer, and Jane loved her big babies. They enjoyed spending time in their home in Miami, the ranch in Texas, at major race tracks, and they even honeymooned at Saratoga. Jane loved Tommy and Tommy loved Jane, but the cornerstone of Jane's life was Alina. No mother ever loved a daughter, and no daughter ever loved a mother, more than the two of them. They were devoted to each other and have a unique bond that neither time, space, nor mere physical presence can take from them. Jane was indeed a special person and she will be missed, but her memory will carry on in all that knew her, especially her loving daughter Alina. A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, at 11:30 am in the McArthur Chapel of the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96 Street, Miami Shores, 33138. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charity of your choosing.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 8, 2020

